(Adds earnings details)
SYDNEY Aug 21 Australia's AMP Ltd
reported a 3 percent drop in first-half net profit on Thursday
as an increase in underlying profit was erased by restructuring
costs.
Australia's third-biggest retail funds manager reported
underlying profit of A$510 million ($473 million) for the six
months to June 30, compared with A$440 million the previous
year.
Including one-off items such as restructuring costs, interim
net profit fell to A$382 million from A$393 million.
AMP Chief Executive Officer Craig Meller said in February
that the group would halt an earnings decline at its wealth
management protection unit in 2015. The unit, whose products pay
part of a person's salary if they are unable to work, was hit
last year by more claims and a pull-out from policies as people
cut costs amid a weaker economy.
On Thursday, the company said its wealth protection unit
grew operating earnings by almost half to A$91 million for the
six-month period, from A$64 million. In a statement, Meller said
the unit was "stabilising...however we have more work to do."
AMP Bank delivered a first-half profit of A$42 million, up
10 percent on the previous first half, while cashflows into the
Australian wealth management business fell to A$1.1 billion,
from A$1.4 billion previously.
The company declared an interim dividend of A$0.125 per
share, up from A$0.115 previously.
(1 US dollar = 1.0775 Australian dollar)
