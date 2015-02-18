BRIEF-MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's FY 2016 total compensation was $22.2 mln vs $6.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
SYDNEY Feb 19 AMP Ltd, Australia's biggest wealth manager, posted a 32 percent rise in annual net profit helped by a tight rein on costs and a jump in income from its wealth protection arm.
Net profit for the year to Dec. 31 rose to A$884 million compared with A$672 million a year ago.
It announced a final dividend of 13.5 cents a share, up 17 percent. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)
* Consolidated HCI Holdings Corporation announces sale of its remaining investment properties