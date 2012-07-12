TEL AVIV, July 12 Ampal-American Israel Corp
said it is in talks to sell a minority equity stake in
its subsidiary Gadot Chemical Tankers and Terminals to an
international investor.
"There can be no assurances that the negotiations with the
investor will be successful or that any agreement will be signed
for an investment in Gadot," Ampal said in a statement
on Thursday.
The holding company did not provide further details.
TheMarker financial newspaper said Ampal was negotiating the
sale of 30-35 percent of Gadot to a U.S. fund for 250 million to
300 million shekels ($62.8 million-$75.4 million).
It said the U.S. fund would seek to issue shares in Gadot on
a foreign bourse in 2013.
Shares in Ampal were up 3.9 percent in morning trade in Tel
Aviv.
Ampal is facing financial troubles since natural gas
deliveries were cut off from Egypt. Ampal is a shareholder in
East Mediterranean Gas Co, the sole supplier of gas from Egypt
to Israel until the Egyptian government cancelled its agreement
earlier this year.
Gadot provides chemicals shipping, storage and distribution
services.
($1 = 3.98 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)