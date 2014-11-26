UPDATE 1-Ignoring Scottish referendum mandate would "shatter" UK structure - Sturgeon
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
Nov 26 Investment manager AMP Capital appointed Boe Pahari global head of infrastructure equity, based in London.
Pahari, currently the head of infrastructure for Europe and the Americas, will also be responsible for the Australian and Indian infrastructure equity teams, the company said.
AMP also appointed Andrew Jones, the global head of infrastructure debt, to its leadership team.
The Australia-based role of global head of infrastructure, held by Scott Davies, will be eliminated and Davies will leave the company by year-end, the company said.
AMP said Director-international Anthony Fasso would head the global product team and Chief Operating Officer Sharon Davis would become director-Australia and New Zealand. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
* Scottish parliament to authorise Sturgeon to push for new vote
ABERDEEN, Scotland, March 18 Nicola Sturgeon will press on with plans to hold a new Scottish independence referendum and said on Saturday that a continued refusal by Britain's prime minister to discuss the matter would "shatter beyond repair" the United Kingdom's constitutional structure.
LONDON, March 17 Lawyers representing tens of thousands of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shareholders have held tentative talks to settle a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) damages claim over the lender's 2008 rights issue that was launched shortly before a state bailout, two sources said.