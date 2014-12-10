Dec 10 Investment manager AMP Capital appointed
Michael Hamilton as investment director and Andrew Kirby as
senior associate to its infrastructure equity team in New York.
Hamilton will focus on sourcing deals and managing assets
owned by AMP Capital in the Americas region, while Kirby will
focus on transaction support and execution activities, the
company said.
Hamilton joins from Blue Wave Capital Partners where he was
a managing member, while Kirby was most recently an associate in
the mergers and acquisitions division of the Rothschild Group.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)