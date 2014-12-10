Dec 10 Investment manager AMP Capital appointed Michael Hamilton as investment director and Andrew Kirby as senior associate to its infrastructure equity team in New York.

Hamilton will focus on sourcing deals and managing assets owned by AMP Capital in the Americas region, while Kirby will focus on transaction support and execution activities, the company said.

Hamilton joins from Blue Wave Capital Partners where he was a managing member, while Kirby was most recently an associate in the mergers and acquisitions division of the Rothschild Group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)