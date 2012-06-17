MELBOURNE, June 18 The board of Australian gold
prospector Ampella Mining, which is developing a
project in Burkina Faso, said on Monday it has decided not to
sell the company after fielding interest from a range of
potential bidders.
"The Board was encouraged by the high level of interest from
a number of strongly credentialed senior gold players," Ampella
Chairman Peter Mansell said in a statement to the Australian
stock exchange.
"However, it is now clear that no party is likely to put
forward a proposal which is sufficiently attractive to secure
the support of the Ampella Board and, more importantly, Ampella
shareholders," the company said.
Macquarie Group and Gresham Advisory Partners ran
the auction process.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)