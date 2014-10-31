Oct 31 Amper SA :

* Said on Thursday, following decision from May 26, reduced capital by 41.9 million euros

* Capital reduction by decrease of shares nominal value by 0.95 euros each

* After reduction capital at 2.2 million euros, 44.1 million shares, nominal value 0.05 euros each

