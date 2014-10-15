Oct 14AMPER S.A. :

* Said on Tuesday it finalized sell of 51 pct of Amper Programas de Electrónica y Comunicaciones, S.A. to French Grupo Thales

* Said the purchase prize was 5 million euros, with 1 million euros held for 1 year by the buyer for possible adjustments

* Said Amper Programas book value was of 4.7 million euros

* Said transaction will be used to refinance company bank debt

Source text: bit.ly/1wE6O4L

Further company coverage: