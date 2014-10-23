Oct 23 Amper SA :

* Said on Wednesday 9-month revenue of 145.4 million euros vs 188.6 million euros last year

* Said 9-month EBITDA of 8.2 million euros vs 3.4 million euros last year

* Said net loss of 14.9 million euros vs net loss of 19.7 million euros last year

* Said net debt of 118.5 million euros at Sept. 30 vs 107 million euros at the end of fiscal year 2013

Source text: bit.ly/ZOq70P

