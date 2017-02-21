BRIEF-Carnival says policy changes announced by U.S. administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba
* Carnival PLC - policy changes announced by u.s. Administration will allow ships to continue to sail to Cuba
Feb 21 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had rejected its application to market an intranasal version of the drug naloxone, which is designed to stop or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
The FDA's complete response letter identifies issues including user human factors study and device evaluation, the company said.
Amphastar already sells naloxone in pre-filled syringes. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds during the most recent week, delivering the funds the most cash since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship