Shares drop 6 pct

Oct 19 Amphenol Corp forecast fourth-quarter results below market estimates, as it sees reduced demand from customers cautious about the uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

The company's shares were down 6 percent at $41.30 in early trade on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Amphenol, which makes electronic and fiber optics connectors, said it did not expect strong demand from its mobile device customers to continue into the fourth quarter.

Amphenol sees adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 69-71 cents a share, on revenue of $920-$940 million.

Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 79 cents a share, on revenue of $1.01 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September adjusted profit was 81 cents a share, topping analysts' estimate of 78 cents, helped by strong demand from its mobile device and automotive customers.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.03 billion. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)