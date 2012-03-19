(Adds details on drug pipeline, background, updates share
movement)
March 19 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc said
a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug to treat retinal
swelling in diabetic patients was ended ahead of schedule based
on positive interim data, sending its shares up 64 percent.
The company's drug Optina is being tested to treat diabetic
macular edema -- the most prevalent cause of moderate vision
loss in patients with diabetes.
Ampio, which tests drugs that are already approved to find
treatments for new indications, said it plans to meet the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration to decide the design of a
late-stage trial, under section 505(b)2 regulation for
repurposed drugs.
A 505(b)(2) application permits a company to obtain the
FDA's approval by relying, in part, on the agency's findings for
a previously approved drug, and thus reduces the time and
development cost on the drug.
In a regulatory filing last year, Ampio had said it expected
to launch the drug in about three years in the United States.
Optina is an oral ultra-low dose of danazol, which was
approved by the FDA in the 1970s for endometriosis -- a
condition where cells from the uterus lining grow on other
organs.
More recently, danazol was approved for a rare genetic
disorder, hereditary angioedema, Ampio said.
Ampio's strategy for repurposed drug reduces the risk of
product failure due to adverse toxicology, leads to modest
investments during development, and may achieve more rapid
marketing approval, according to the company.
The company's most advanced drug, Zertane, another
repurposed drug, had shown promise in a late-stage trial in
Europe to treat premature ejaculation.
The company's shares were up 37 percent at $3.67 in morning
trade on the Nasdaq on Monday, after touching a two-month high
of $4.40 in early trading.
(Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon
and Gopakumar Warrier)