JOHANNESBURG Dec 12 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had agreed a two-year wage deal for pay increases of 7.5 to 8.5 percent with Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of the precious metal.

NUM's rival union AMCU, which became the majority union at Amplats last year during a bitter turf war for members, remains deadlocked in wage talks with the company.

NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters his union had been taking back members in recent months but could not provide an exact percentage for its representation at Amplats.