LONDON May 10 Anglo American Platinum: * Anglo american platinum says move to 320-350,000 oz at rustenburg will take

3-5 years * Amplats CEO says hopes to conclude consultation with unions in next 2-3

months * Amplats CEO says mine khuseleka 1 is not making money, "with some

optimisation we believe it can be made profitable" * Amplats says has had inquiries on union mine, though they are "thin on the

ground"; says there is not going to be firesale * Amplats says sale of union mine is "not for short term", unlikely to take

less than 2 years