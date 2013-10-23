JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union intends to declare a dispute over stalled wage talks with Anglo American Platinum , which would open the way for legal strike action, its president said on Wednesday.

"We will go for a dispute with Amplats. I will be briefed tonight about the latest, so maybe tomorrow," Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. An 11-day AMCU strike over job cuts at Amplats ended two weeks ago after costing the world's top producer of the precious metal nealy 1 billion rand ($103 million) in lost revenue.