JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 South Africa's Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union intends to declare a
dispute over stalled wage talks with Anglo American Platinum
, which would open the way for legal strike
action, its president said on Wednesday.
"We will go for a dispute with Amplats. I will be briefed
tonight about the latest, so maybe tomorrow," Joseph Mathunjwa
told Reuters. An 11-day AMCU strike over job cuts at Amplats
ended two weeks ago after costing the world's top producer of
the precious metal nealy 1 billion rand ($103 million) in lost
revenue.