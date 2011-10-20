* July-Sept production at 667,000 ounces

* On track to meet production, sales targets (Recasts, adds company comment)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 20 South Africa's Anglo American Platinum , the world's largest producer of the precious metal, posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly output on Thursday and said it was on track to meet its full-year targets for production and sales.

A unit of global miner Anglo American , Amplats produces 40 percent of the world's platinum output. By avoiding mining strikes that hampered output at many of its rivals this year, it has been able to stick to its targets for 2011.

The miner in August struck a two-year deal with the powerful National Union of Mineworkers, promising to increase wages by 8 percent to 10 percent a year.

"Amplats remains on track to achieve its refined production and sales volume target of 2.6m platinum ounces while achieving its productivity target," the company said in a statement.

"Although autocatalytic and other industrial demand for platinum remains threatened by concerns of a double dip recession ... strengthening jewellery and ETF demand are likely to support the platinum price."

In addition to its use in jewellery, platinum is also used in the catalytic converters that cut pollution from car exhausts. Exchange traded funds, or ETFs, based on precious metals are increasingly popular with investors.

Platinum is down 16 percent so far this year, with much of that decline since late September, when precious metals were hammered by a global sell-off that some analysts said would mark the end of gold's bull run.

Amplats, said in a statement that equivalent refined platinum production for the July-September quarter totalled 667,000 ounces, up 13 percent from the previous quarter and a 3 percent increase from the same period a year earlier.

Cash operating costs per refined platinum ounce totalled 13,093 rand ($1,640) for the quarter.

Its average dollar basket price during the third quarter was $2,733 per platinum ounce, down 3 percent from the previous quarter.

Shares of Amplats were down 2.4 percent at 537.00 rand, reflecting a steep drop in the platinum price.

Shares of Amplats are down nearly 23 percent so far this year, underperforming a 3 percent decline in the Johannesburg stock exchange's Top-40 index . ($1 = 7.982 South African Rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Birrane)