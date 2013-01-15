UPDATE 2-French-German yield gap hits 1-month low as French poll puts Macron in lead
* Macron would come top in 1st round of presidential vote- poll (Updates)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Shares of Anglo American Platinum were flat in early trade on Tuesday, dipping in and out of negative territory as investors digested news the platinum producer would indefinitely close four of its South Africa shafts and sell its Union mine.
Amplats was up 0.6 percent at 493.98 rand at 0708 GMT, compared to a 0.14 percent rise in the benchmark Top-40 index .
* Macron would come top in 1st round of presidential vote- poll (Updates)
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)