CAPE TOWN Feb 20 Persistent labour unrest in
South Africa is making it difficult for Anglo American Platinum
to ask investors for additional investment, its chief
executive told a parliamentary committee looking at the platinum
crisis in the country on Wednesday.
Workers at Amplats, majority owned by mining giant Anglo
American, staged a one-day walk-out on Tuesday after
union violence at one of its mine in South Africa.
"If we keep having all these stoppages, if we keep having
all these difficulties and we keep sending these difficult
messages from South Africa ... we are going to find it very
difficult to ask for that money that we want to put in to
maintaining our presence in South Africa," Chief Executive Chris
Griffith said.
Tuesday's walk-out at the firm added to tension at the
world's largest producer of the precious metal, which was
looking to shed about 14,000 jobs after a year of labour strife
cut into its production and revenue.
The company was in talks with government and labour unions
on the planned job cuts but Griffith said he was "not confident
at all" that the negotiations would prevent the job losses.
Amplats this month reported its first annual loss, battered
by six weeks of violent strikes, soaring costs and flagging
platinum prices.
More than 50 people were killed in labour strife last year,
including 34 shot dead by police at Lonmin's
Marikana mine in August, the deadliest single security incident
in South Africa since apartheid ended in 1994.
The ruling African National Congress has tried to reassure
investors the unrest is not hurting the country, which had its
sovereign credit rating downgraded by Fitch last month due in
part to the labour problems.