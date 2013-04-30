JOHANNESBURG, April 30 Anglo American Platinum
said on Tuesday it would next week reveal the outcome
of talks with the government and unions about restructuring
plans that could see it cut up to 14,000 jobs and mothball two
mines in South Africa.
The plans by the Anglo American unit and world's top
platinum producer to restore profits has met fierce resistance
from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and unions.
The talks were extended for a month at the end of March and
the final plan had been expected to be unveiled this week.
"The parties are still in the process of concluding the
details of the consultation and its outcome will be communicated
during the week commencing 6 May 2013," Amplats said in a
statement.
Its initial restructuring plan, unveiled in January, called
for the mothballing of two mines near the platinum belt city of
Rustenburg and cutting up to 14,000 jobs, almost a quarter of
Amplats' workforce and 3 percent of South Africa's miners.
That prompted the one-day closure of several Amplats
operations by the militant Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), which emerged last year as the
dominant labour group in the platinum sector after a bloody turf
war with the rival National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).
An announcement of job cuts may spark fresh strikes and has
raised the spectre of a repeat of last year's labour violence
and wildcat action that led to over 50 deaths and cost companies
and the state billions of dollars in lost revenue.
Amplats suffered its first loss last year because of the
strikes and the low platinum price, and it says cuts are crucial
to any hopes of swinging back into profit.