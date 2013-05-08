By Ed Stoddard
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG May 9 Anglo American's
platinum arm, under pressure from South Africa's government,
could announce a restructuring plan as early as Thursday that
will sharply scale back job losses as it tries to balance out
cost cuts and the threat of labour unrest.
Anglo American Platinum had planned to slash 14,000
jobs and mothball two mines to pull back to profit but industry
sources have told Reuters that the final plan would be pared
back, with as few as 5,000 jobs cut.
Militant workers have signalled they will launch protest
strikes even if the job cuts fall far short of the initial
target. Social tensions are running high after violence rooted
in a labour turf war killed over 50 people last year and sparked
illegal strikes that hammered production.
For Amplats, reining in costs and cutting production to such
an extent that it lifts the price of platinum, used for
emissions-capping catalytic converters in automobiles, is
absolutely crucial after it fell into a loss last year.
"From the point of view of Amplats itself, both numbers will
be critical, how many ounces will you produce, but also how many
people, because that impacts on the cost base," said Alison
Turner, an analyst at Panmure Gordon.
It is also vital to the fortunes of Anglo American as it
tries to turn around at a time when commodity prices are
starting to slump.
Militant labour leaders, who closed mines in protest around
the platinum belt city of Rustenburg for a day in January when
the plans were first unveiled, have said even a scaled back
proposal to cut 5,000 or so jobs would be seen as too many.
"Obviously, we will not allow this to happen. If they close
one operation, we have vowed among ourselves that all of these
operations must stop," Evans Ramokga, an Amplats miner and
activist associated with the militant Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU), told Reuters by phone.
AMCU emerged as the dominant union in the platinum shafts
last year after a bloody tussle that saw it poach tens of
thousands of members from the National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM), a key political ally of the ruling African National
Congress (ANC).
This explains why the ANC and the government have taken such
a hard line on the proposed cuts, a striking contrast to past
positions when the gold industry was allowed over the course of
a decade to cut tens of thousands of jobs to remain sustainable.
When Amplats announced the plan in January, the mining
minister furiously accused the company of betrayal. Amplats has
been in talks with the South African government for months to
hammer out the agreed restructuring plan expected this week.
General elections are due next year, and for the ANC, the
union war means it has lost tens of thousands of potential
voters and their many dependents as the NUM is a vehicle for
campaigning and getting out the working class vote.