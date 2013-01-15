European shares enjoy best weekly gains of 2017, French banks up
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 Anglo American Platinum said it will indefinitely close four of its shafts in South Africa's platinum belt and sell its Union mine, as part of a sweeping reorganisation of its struggling business.
The company also said in a strategic review of its business released on Tuesday that the reshuffle will lead to 14,000 job cuts, which it hopes to eventually replace with a similar number of new positions.
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
* Says delivers 1 A380 aircraft in January - February Source text: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)