JOHANNESBURG Aug 31 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Wednesday it had agreed a 2-year wage deal with Anglo American Platinum , the world's top producer of the precious metal which accounts for about 40 percent of global supply.

The union said Amplats agreed to raise wages by between 8 and 10 percent, depending on worker category. The union was demanding a 15 percent rise.

NUM's wage talks with Impala Platinum are now in arbitration, while negotiations with Northam Platinum and Lonmin are expected to resume in September. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda and Ed Stoddard)