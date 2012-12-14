(Corrects figure in headline)

JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 Top world platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Friday it had lost 235,000 ounces of production, worth $380 million at current prices, to illegal strikes and the subsequent ramp-up period at several of its South African mines.

The company, a unit of global mining company Anglo American , also said in a statement that production had not yet reached pre-strike levels. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)