RUSTENBURG, South Africa Jan 15 Workers at Anglo American Platinum will go on strike if the company goes through with a plan to close mines in South Africa's platinum belt, a labour leader said on Tuesday.

"If they put any shaft on care and maintenance, all of the operations will go on strike. Nothing like this will be allowed," Evans Ramogka, an Amplats labour leader in the city of Rustenburg, told Reuters shortly after the company said it would cut 13,000 jobs and close two mines indefintely.