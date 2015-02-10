CAPE TOWN Feb 10 Anglo American Platinum
said on Tuesday its mechanisation drive was in full
swing and ready to be tried in Twickenham, a mine project it is
developing in South Africa as it prepares to shed
labour-intensive assets in the country.
The world's largest platinum producer is in the process of
selling its labour-intensive mining operations, or listing them
as a separate company, as it pivots to mechanisation.
Amplats' chief executive Chris Griffith said in a
presentation at the Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town that
"the trial project we have in place at Bathopele mine currently
shows promising results for application at Twickenham."
Amplats' mechanisation nerve-centre is its Bathopele mine
west of Johannesburg, where technology has already made human
rock drillers obsolete and hydraulic machines do the job.
The technology includes "drill rigs" and "roof bolters" that
can squeeze into shallow spaces and have replaced the human rock
drillers, whose jackhammers grind into the earth to insert
explosives for blasting or safety bolts for roof support.
Amplats has said mechanisation plans have long been in the
making. But three years of labour upheaval, including a
five-month strike last year, and a political push to make the
shafts safer have given the new mining method a sense of
urgency.
Griffith said the mining industry as a whole was
under-spending on technology research.
"Given the magnitude of our extraction challenges, it is
quite extraordinary that the global mining industry currently
spends so little on innovation," he said.
"On a revenue-to-revenue basis, the industry spends 80
percent less on technology and innovation compared with the
petroleum sector."
South Africa's platinum industry, which is the world's top
producer of the white metal used for emissions-capping catalytic
converters in automobiles, is still recovering from last year's
record five-month strike that cut production.
