JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 Full production at Anglo
American Platinum's strike-hit Rustenburg, Union and
Amandelbult mines in South Africa resumed a month ahead of
schedule in September as operations bounced back from a
five-month strike, the company said on Thursday.
Amplats, a unit of Anglo American, also said
preparations for the sale of the Union mine and concentrator had
been finalised and the sale process had commenced. It gave no
further details.
The world's top producer of the precious metal had already
signaled its intention to sell Union and its labour-intensive
shafts around Rustenburg, the epicentre of the strike, as it
switches to more mechanised methods of mining.
The five-month wage strike by the Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU), which ended in June, cost the
company 424,000 ounces in lost production and it lost a further
108,000 ounces in the subsequent ramp-up.
This meant the strike has overall resulted in production
losses for Amplats of 532,000 ounces, worth about $675 million
at current spot prices.
The company also said refined platinum production fell 14
percent to 533,000 ounces in the third quarter of this year
compared to the same period in 2013 and its sales guidance for
the year remains between 2 and 2.1 million ounces.
Rival Lonmin said earlier this month it had returned
to full production earlier than forecast after the strike, which
also hit its operations. It exceeded 2013 monthly output levels
in both August and September.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)