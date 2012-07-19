* Kumba's Chris Griffith to take top post at Amplats

* Neville Nicolau steps down as chief executive

* Reshuffle follows Amplats profit warning

* Anglo CEO says no decision taken on future of platinum business (Writes through, adds comments, detail, background)

By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sherilee Lakmidas

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, July 19 Anglo American was forced to reshuffle management across its South African operations on Thursday following the abrupt departure of the miner's platinum boss, a day after a fresh profit warning from the world's largest producer of the metal.

Anglo said veteran Neville Nicolau would be replaced as chief executive of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) by Chris Griffith, a one-time platinum executive currently leading the miner's Kumba Iron Ore business.

The unexpected change comes as Anglo - the only mining major with significant platinum exposure - carries out a strategic review of its assets in a South African platinum industry that is battling the impact of soaring costs, weak demand and closures imposed by a government safety drive.

Industry sources said Nicolau was said to have resisted major change at the platinum unit, though even without his presence Anglo will face political and union resistance to a much needed overhaul and any production cuts or closures.

"He was less inclined to make drastic changes," one industry analyst who declined to be named said. "These changes in management perhaps open the door a little more for Anglo."

Anglo, however, denied there was a clash between Nicolau and the miner's management and said no decision had yet been taken on the future shape of the platinum business.

"It is not going to be until the very end of the year when we have line of sight and (can) make a decision," Anglo American Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll told Reuters, adding there were still "a lot of questions" to address.

"We have come a long way on platinum. (Nicolau) has been here for four years, he has driven performance hard, safety performance has improved, we have delivered on our promises around production, around costs... That's been what he's done and he's led. We are going into another phase and I think the timing is right."

Carroll said Griffith would be an "integral" part of the platinum review and would lead any changes. Anglo is expected to conclude that it needs to close some higher-cost deep shafts, and sell or exit some joint ventures with rivals.

TOUGH START

Amplats, 80-percent owned by Anglo, said late on Wednesday it expects headline earnings per share for the six months to the end of June would drop almost 80 percent to total between 270 and 280 cents - less than a month after it warned earnings would fall "more than 20 percent".

"It hasn't been an easy first half, and if you look at the platinum producers that is desperately apparent, with a number of them having had to cut production and capex. And Impala (Platinum) has been beset by strikes," analyst Alison Turner at Panmure Gordon said. "No one is getting off lightly in the platinum industry, that is the key take-away."

Anglo, which reports production numbers on Friday and earnings next week, is also facing concerns over a Chilean legal battle it is seeking to resolve, and saw a profit warning from Kumba earlier this month, blamed on weak export prices.

Griffith, who takes the platinum helm on Sept .1, will be replaced at the top of Kumba, the world's fourth largest supplier of seaborne iron ore, by Norman Mbazima, who has been head of Anglo's thermal coal business. Executive director of Anglo American South Africa Godfrey Gomwe, meanwhile, moves to thermal coal.

Kumba, which together with Amplats accounted for almost half Anglo's operating profit last year, said earlier this month its earnings per share would fall at least 17 percent on lower iron ore export prices.

But Amplats - the world's largest platinum miner, accounting for around 40 percent of supply - is likely to be the focus as Anglo and its subsidiaries report earnings over the next week.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimate that Anglo can lift core profit by 10 percent if platinum margins recover from 2011's level of 23 percent to the average over the last 14 years. (Additional reporting by Ed Stoddard in Johannesburg; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)