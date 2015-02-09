JOHANNESBURG Feb 9 Anglo American Platinum
, the world's biggest platinum producer, reported a
worse than expected 46 percent fall in annual profit on Monday,
hit by South African mining strikes and falling prices.
Amplats, the South African unit of global miner Anglo
American , said headline EPS totaled 301 cents
in the year ending December, well below 483 cents estimate in a
Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Headline EPS, the main profit measure in South Africa,
strips out certain one-off items.
The platinum mining industry is in the middle of a shake-up
that includes selling-off underperforming assets as it struggles
to recover from last year's five-month platinum strike.
The mining sector is also under pressure from the falling
price platinum, which has dropped about 20 percent since
July last year.
