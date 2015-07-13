JOHANNESBURG, July 13 World no. 1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it expected its interim earnings to rise by almost 1,500 percent as it recovers from a five-month strike last year and benefits from a weaker rand currency.

Amplats said in a statement that headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, were expected to come in between 940 and 950 cents. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)