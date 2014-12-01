JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 Anglo American Platinum said on Monday it expects full-year earnings to fall by at least 20 percent due to a record five-month strike that hit its South African operation.

The world's top producer of the white metal said in a trading statement that basic earnings benefited from a refinancing transaction and the scrapping of some assets.

