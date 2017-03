JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 Anglo American Platinum said on Friday that less than 20 percent of the labour force had shown up for work at its strike-hit operations around the South African platinum belt city of Rustenburg.

Members of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) downed tools on Friday at the mines to protest plans by Amplats, the world's largest producer of the precious metal, to cut 3,300 jobs in a bid to return to profitability.