JOHANNESBURG Oct 25 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) has declared a wage dispute with Anglo American Platinum and a government mediator will now try to resolve the deadlock to avert a strike, AMCU's president said on Friday.

"The matter has been referred to the mediator today because wage talks have deadlocked," AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told Reuters. If the impasse remains, the mediator could issue a 'certificate of non-resolution' allowing AMCU to call a strike.