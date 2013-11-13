UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 13 South Africa's AMCU union has been granted permission from the government mediator to strike over wages at Anglo American Platinum, union spokesman Jimmy Gama said on Wednesday.
Gama told Reuters the Association on Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) was not immediately calling the strike, which could cripple production at the world's largest producer of the precious metal.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.