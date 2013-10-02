JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 Talks will resume on
Thursday to seek an end to a strike that has brought most of the
operations of South Africa's Anglo American Platinum to
a standstill, the head of the union behind the stoppage said on
Wednesday.
Workers downed tools last Friday in protest at Amplats'
plans to cut 4,800 jobs, laying off 3,300 workers and paying off
the rest, as the world's largest platinum producer and unit of
Anglo American strives to restore profits.
"The strike is continuing. We had marathon meetings with the
employer last night and will have another tomorrow and I believe
that meeting should get us closer," Joseph Mathunjwa, president
of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU),
told Reuters.
Mathunjwa said AMCU wanted the company to provide voluntary
separation packages for older miners near retirement and spare
the jobs of younger workers, which the union says will bear the
brunt of the lay-offs. Much of AMCU's membership in the platinum
belt consists of younger miners.
AMCU emerged as the dominant union in the platinum shafts
last year after poaching tens of thousands of members from the
once unrivaled National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) in a bloody
turf war that killed dozens of people and sparked a wave of
violent wildcat strikes.
Amplats suffered its first loss last year partly because of
illegal strikes and the company has warned that the current
action could put more jobs at risk.
This AMCU stoppage is legal and has so far been peaceful, in
keeping with a change of tactics by the union as it grows,
matures and plays by the rules.