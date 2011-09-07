* Deals include inflation adjustments

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Anglo American Platinum , the world's largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday it had formally inked wage deals with three unions, averting a strike that could have hit its 2.6 million ounces targeted output this year.

The agreed increases for the next two years are in the 8 to 10 percent range, close to double the inflation rate but in line with other settlements in the mining sector.

The agreements were announced last week but Amplats gave additional details to those already given by the unions.

It said in the second year the wage hike would be 8 percent plus 2 percent or 9 percent plus 2 percent, depending on the worker category, should the average consumer price index increase equals 8 percent.

Attention will now turn to ongoing talks with other platinum producers including Impala Platinum , the world's second-largest producer of the metal used for making the catalytic converters that halt emissions from cars.

Negotiations with Northam Platinum and Lonmin are expected to resume this month. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)