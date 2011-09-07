JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Anglo American Platinum , the world's largest producer of the precious metal, said on Wednesday it had signed two-year wage deals with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and two other unions, averting a strike that could have hurt its target of 2.6 million ounces of platinum production this year.

The agreed increases are in the 8 to 10 percent range, close to double the inflation rate but in line with other settlements in the mining sector. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)