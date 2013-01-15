LONDON Jan 15 Anglo American Platinum
called on unions to act responsibly in response to a planned
overhaul of the group that will cut production and close mines.
"This is not a reprisal, for example, against the strikes at
the end of last year. This process started at the beginning of
2012 and it was to address the fundamental and structural
changes to our business that have made our operations
unprofitable," Anglo American Platinum Chief Executive Chris
Griffith said on a conference call.
"This not a knee-jerk reaction to unions, this is not a
short-term response to an economy that may improve in a month or
two's time. The company has to take these drastic and
significant actions to save the company and the employment of an
additional 45,000 people."
The overhaul plan is expected to cost 3.2 billion rand
($367.4 million), a total to be incurred in 2013, with most of
that to be spent on retrenchment costs.