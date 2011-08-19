JOHANNESBURG Aug 19 South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Friday Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's largest platinum producer, again raised its offer in wage talks and its members will begin voting on it on Monday.

NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka said the new offer will not be made public for now. The union will meet Amplats again on Aug. 31.

The company on Thursday offered to raise wages by between 7.5 percent and 8 percent, depending on worker category, from a previous offer of 6 percent to 7 percent, but it was rejected.

NUM lowered its demand to between 11 percent and 12.5 percent from 15 percent, which is triple the inflation rate. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)