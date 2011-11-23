(Adds details, background)
By Nelson Banya
HARARE Nov 23 Anglo American Platinum
, the world's top miner of the precious metal, will hand
over a 10 percent stake in its Unki project in Zimbabwe to
locals, the first step towards an empowerment law, state radio
said on Wednesday.
President Robert Mugabe, who is driving the law which seeks
to transfer majority ownership of all foreign-owned firms --
including mines and banks -- to locals, officiated at the event
held at Unki, Shurugwi, about 350 kilometres south of the
capital.
Unki, which began mining operations at the beginning of
2011, produced 22,400 ounces of platinum in the first half and
is on course to produce 60,000 ounces in the full year.
The Amplats deal mirrors a similar transaction announced by
world number two platinum producer Impala Platinum (Implats)
in October, which also gave 10 percent shareholding in
its Zimplats operations to the local community.
Zimplats now makes up about 10 percent of Implats' total
output, while Unki does not significantly contribute to Amplats'
bottom line as yet.
Amplats also announced a $10 million fund to help finance
the operations of a local community share ownership trust, state
radio reported.
Mugabe was quoted as saying he was pleased with the Amplats
empowerment scheme and restated his government's policy to
target 51 percent control of all foreign-owned mines by locals
as a means to ensure that Zimbabweans benefit from the country's
mineral resources.
Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere, a Mugabe ally
championing the local ownership drive, told reporters last week
that the community share schemes were the first phase of the
firms' compliance with the law.
The empowerment law has divided Zimbabwe's coalition
government, formed two years ago by Mugabe and his bitter rival
Morgan Tsvangirai, now prime minister, after disputed elections
in 2008.
Tsvangirai and his MDC party say the law scares away
investors and undermines the country's fragile economic
recovery.
