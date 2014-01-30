MILAN Jan 30 Italian hearing aid group Amplifon
is interested in making acquisitions in Brazil and
other emerging markets including China, the company's chief
executive said on Thursday.
"You can expect news this year," Franco Moscetti told
reporters at a working lunch.
Amplifon, a worldwide leader in the distribution and fitting
of hearing devices, is currently present in 20 countries with a
9 percent global market share.
Moscetti said Amplifon results in the fourth quarter of 2014
were "very good" and "better than expectations".
A market consensus provided by the company pegged the
company's revenues for the full year 2013 at 826 million euros
($1.1 billion) and core earnings (EBITDA) at 115 million euros.
"This year has not started badly," Moscetti added.
($1 = 0.7329 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)