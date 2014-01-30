MILAN Jan 30 Italian hearing aid group Amplifon is interested in making acquisitions in Brazil and other emerging markets including China, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.

"You can expect news this year," Franco Moscetti told reporters at a working lunch.

Amplifon, a worldwide leader in the distribution and fitting of hearing devices, is currently present in 20 countries with a 9 percent global market share.

Moscetti said Amplifon results in the fourth quarter of 2014 were "very good" and "better than expectations".

A market consensus provided by the company pegged the company's revenues for the full year 2013 at 826 million euros ($1.1 billion) and core earnings (EBITDA) at 115 million euros.

"This year has not started badly," Moscetti added. ($1 = 0.7329 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)