* Expect news on Brazil deal this year - CEO
* Amplifon has war chest of 200-250 mln euros
* Q4 better than expectations
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Jan 30 Italian hearing aids firm Amplifon
is looking to seal acquisitions in Brazil and other
emerging markets this year as it looks to continue expanding
abroad, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"You can expect news this year," Franco Moscetti told
reporters at a business lunch.
Amplifon, whose core market in Italy accounts for around 24
percent of group revenues, is currently present in 20 countries
and says it has a 9 percent share of the global market.
But emerging markets account for less than 1 percent of its
turnover and the group is keen to make acquisitions in markets
like Brazil and China.
"Brazil has 180 million people, a good growth rate, lots of
room for private sector development and a high penetration of
hearing devices," Moscetti said.
Amplifon, which posted sales of 847 million euros in 2012,
estimates more than 650 million people worldwide suffer with
some degree of hearing impairment.
However, the company also remains focused on its core
markets in Europe, Moscetti said, and in fragmented national
markets like France and Germany it needed to grow in size to
improve its performance.
"We are looking at targets in Germany," he said.
The company now has a war chest of around 200-250 million
euros for potential acquisitions, Moscetti said, adding it was
ready to tap the market for more resources if necessary.
In 2010 Amplifon spent A$460 million ($403 million) buying
Australian audiology service provider NHC Group Pty Ltd and
since then has consolidated its financial position and
rescheduled its debts so that it has none due for repayment
before 2018.
Moscetti also said Amplifon's results for the last three
months were "very good" and "better than expectations" while the
current year had "not started badly.
Growth in the United States and the Asia Pacific region
remained robust in the final quarter of last year and there was
an improvement in Europe with the exception of the Netherlands,
he said.
Some analysts have worried that the quarter's results could
be weak due to the impact of reforms in the Dutch hearing aid
market and earlier this month French rival Audika
reported weak sales for 2013.
A consensus market forecast provided by the company predicts
the company's revenues in 2013 were 826 million euros and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were 115 million euros. In 2012 its EBITDA was 145.2
million euros on revenue of 847 million euros, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
($1=1.1416 Australian dollars)
