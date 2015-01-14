MILAN Jan 14 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has
recommended that investors at builder Astaldi and
hearing aid group Amplifon vote against the
introduction of a multiple voting rights scheme, saying it would
treat shareholders unequally.
Both Italian companies want to introduce the new scheme by
which investors, who hold shares for at least two years, can
obtain two votes for each share they own to reward long-term
investments.
"We do not favor the creation or extension of stock with
differential voting rights as it implicitly creates multiple
classes of stock, which we believe is detrimental to the equal
exercise of shareholder rights," Glass Lewis said in documents
obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
The scheme will probably still be approved at the Jan. 29
shareholder meetings since it only needs a simple majority to go
through and the main shareholder at both companies has a stake
of more than 50 percent.
The scheme however could be blocked at other companies where
institutional investors, who usually follow the recommendations
of proxy advisors, carry more significant clout.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)