Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Feb 2 Amplifon SpA :
* Sells to GN Otometrics, diagnostic division of Danish GN ReSound, its branch operating under name Amplifon Biomedica
* Amplifon Biomedica distributes, repairs and provides customer care for biomedical equipment in Italy
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.