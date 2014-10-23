MILAN Oct 23 Italian hearing aid group Amplifon said on Thursday its core earnings in the first nine months rose 18.4 percent thanks to strong sales in Europe, Asia and Israel.

In a statement, the company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period were 83.2 million euros ($105.2 million).

Revenues were up 6.3 percent to 623 million euros in the nine months, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7897 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)