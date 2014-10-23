BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 23 Italian hearing aid group Amplifon said on Thursday its core earnings in the first nine months rose 18.4 percent thanks to strong sales in Europe, Asia and Israel.
In a statement, the company said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period were 83.2 million euros ($105.2 million).
Revenues were up 6.3 percent to 623 million euros in the nine months, it said. (1 US dollar = 0.7897 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: