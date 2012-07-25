(Corrects second-half to first-half in fourth paragraph)
By Massimo Gaia
MILAN, July 25 Italian hearing aid group
Amplifon said it expected results in the second half
of the year to improve as Asian and U.S. markets continued to
grow and a sales slump in the Netherlands eased.
Sales in the Netherlands, Amplifon's fourth biggest European
market, plunged 26.5 percent in the first half hurt by
regulatory uncertainty and a consumer-protection television show
that complained about high prices of hearing aid systems, adding
to weakness in other European markets.
"In the Netherlands sales in July have shown a significant
improvement," Amplifon Chief Executive Franco Moscetti said in
an interview with Reuters after the release of forecast-busting
first-half results. "The (overall) situation is set to improve."
Shares in Amplifon closed up 7.5 percent at 3.03 euros,
outperforming a 0.8 percent rise in the Milan's all-share stock
index. The stock had suffered in recent weeks as
analysts forecast lower first-half core-earnings and net income.
But double-digit growth in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific more
than offset a drop in high-margin European markets, driving
first-half revenues up 1.7 percent to 407.4 million euros ($492
mln). Core earnings fell 3 percent to 62.3 million euros.
Both figures topped analysts' consensus expectations.
Amplifon, who competes against France's Audika,
strengthened its position in the Asia-Pacific with the 2010
purchases of Australia's NHC Group. In the States it managed to
turn around a loss-making business run under the Sonus and
Miracle Ear brands.
"Our strategy of geographic diversification proved to be
right," Moscetti said.
He said Amplifon, which has a network of more than 3,000
shops globally, intended to continue expanding in India, where
earlier this week it bought 38 shops to take advantage of a 15
percent annual market rise.
Moscetti also said the group was looking into possible
acquisitions in markets with high margins and where its presence
was too small, particularly in Germany. ($1 = 0.8275 euros)
