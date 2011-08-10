WELLINGTON Aug 11 New Zealand commercial office
property investor AMP NZ Office Trust reported a small
increase in full year profit on Thursday, and said earnings
stability will return with potential growth from 2012/13
onwards.
The company said its net distributable profit was NZ$61.1
million ($51 million) for the year to June 30, compared with
NZ$60.7 million for the previous year.
Net profit was NZ$10.4 million, after a NZ$43 million loss
in the previous year.
Shares in ANZO closed on Wednesday at NZ$0.82. So far this
year the stock has gained 5.1 percent compared with a 4 percent
fall in the benchmark NZX-50 index .
ANZO said its fourth quarter dividend would be 1.26 cents
per unit.
ANZO owns 14 central city office buildings with a total
value of about NZ$1.2 billion in New Zealand's two largest
cities, Auckland and Wellington.
In May it secured NZ$400 million in new bank debt
facilities.
($1=NZ$1.2)
(Reporting by Adrian Bathgate)