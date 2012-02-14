WELLINGTON Feb 15 New Zealand commercial
office property investor AMP NZ Office Trust Ltd
reported on Wednesday a 28 percent fall in profit on lower
income after the sale of a building.
The company said net profit for the half-year to Dec 31 was
NZ$20.4 million ($17 million) against NZ$28.3 million a year
earlier.
The company said rental income fell nearly 6 percent after
it sold a building in Wellington and lost a major client in a
building in Auckland.
It said occupancy was around 92 percent and the average
length of leases had increased.
Shares in the company, which owns office buildings in the
central business districts in Auckland and Wellington, closed on
Tuesday at NZ$0.875 a share, the highest in nearly three years.
It said it would pay a second quarter dividend of 1.26 cents
a share.
($1=NZ$1.20)
(Gyles Beckford)