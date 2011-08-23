BRUSSELS Aug 23 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had approved the acquisition of control over German electricity grid operator Amprion by real estate firm Molaris and asset management group Commerz Real, a unit of Commerzbank (CBKG.DE).

Amprion is currently controlled by German utility RWE AG (RWEG.DE).

The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator for the 27-member European Union, said it had studied various aspects of the deal, such as the impact on high voltage electricity transmission, power generation, and the wholesale and retail supply of electricity.

"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not raise significant competition concerns, as there will be only negligible changes on any of the markets affected vertically and horizontally," it said in a statement.