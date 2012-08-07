WASHINGTON Aug 7 Federal authorities have notified a court handling the bankruptcy of American Airlines parent AMR Corp that they may seek penalties against the airline for alleged safety breaches.

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it had acted to protect taxpayers' interests in connection with ongoing cases involving both American Airlines and American Eagle, another AMR subsidiary.

Details of the investigations and the alleged safety breaches were not made public because the cases remain open, the FAA said in a statement. The potential total value of possible FAA penalties was not immediately available.

AMR representatives did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

AMR declared bankruptcy in November, citing untenable labor costs. AMR and its creditors are focusing on how the airline will emerge from bankruptcy and whether it will merge with competitor US Airways Group, which is seeking to acquire the airline.

AMR won court approval last month to extend through Dec. 28 its exclusive right to present a plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

Judge Sean Lane granted the request, which was supported by AMR's creditors' committee, at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The current exclusivity period was to have run out in September.

The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.

(Reporting By Jim Wolf; editing by John Wallace)