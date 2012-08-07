WASHINGTON Aug 7 Federal authorities have
notified a court handling the bankruptcy of American Airlines
parent AMR Corp that they may seek penalties against the airline
for alleged safety breaches.
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it had
acted to protect taxpayers' interests in connection with ongoing
cases involving both American Airlines and American Eagle,
another AMR subsidiary.
Details of the investigations and the alleged safety breaches
were not made public because the cases remain open, the FAA said
in a statement. The potential total value of possible FAA
penalties was not immediately available.
AMR representatives did not immediately return a phone call
seeking comment.
AMR declared bankruptcy in November, citing untenable labor
costs. AMR and its creditors are focusing on how the airline
will emerge from bankruptcy and whether it will merge with
competitor US Airways Group, which is seeking to acquire
the airline.
AMR won court approval last month to extend through Dec. 28
its exclusive right to present a plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
Judge Sean Lane granted the request, which was supported by
AMR's creditors' committee, at a hearing in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. The current exclusivity period
was to have run out in September.
The case is In re AMR Corp et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-15463.
