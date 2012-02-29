* Hearing pushed back due to unspecified 'dramatic facts'
* Group of former TWA pilots demands its own bankruptcy
committee
* AMR, unions in midst of battles over labor costs
(Adds comment from Allied Pilots Association)
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Feb 29 A demand by an American
Airlines' pilots group to form its own bankruptcy
committee was put on hold on Wednesday after an attorney for the
group said new "dramatic facts" had emerged that could change
its stance.
A bankruptcy judge granted a request by the American
Independent Cockpit Alliance to postpone until Tuesday a hearing
on whether it can form a committee to advocate for its rights in
the bankruptcy of American Airlines parent AMR Corp.
The group, whose members are mostly pilots who worked for
TWA before it was bought by AMR in 2001, have said the current
creditors' committee will not serve its interests.
The Allied Pilots' Association, the pilots' union
representative on the committee, has longstanding "hostility"
toward TWA pilots, the cockpit alliance said in court papers.
But "dramatic facts relayed to us ... at five o'clock this
morning" could change the cockpit alliance's stance, its lawyer,
Lucas Middlebrook, said at a hearing on Wednesday in U.S.
Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.
Middlebrook did not elaborate and APA representatives could
not immediately be reached for comment. Judge Sean Lane set a
Thursday deadline for the cockpit alliance to file court papers
with more details.
While he granted the alliance's request for a postponement,
the judge expressed frustration with the group, as did an AMR
lawyer.
An Allied Pilots Association spokesman refuted
characterizations of hostility toward any member faction.
"We have a duty of fair representation," spokesman Gregg
Overman said.
Other groups, including AMR retirees and a group of
passenger service agents, have also asked to form committees.
AMR and its creditors' committee have opposed those requests,
which are set for a hearing on Tuesday.
The nine-member creditors' committee features a heavy union
presence, including the Allied Pilots, the Transport Workers
Union and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.
Labor is a crucial and contentious issue in the airline's
restructuring, as the company and its various unions try to
renegotiate the terms of collective bargaining agreements.
Bankrupt airlines have traditionally saved hundreds of
millions of dollars through labor concessions and are allowed to
reject labor agreements. AMR has told its unions it needs $1.25
billion in labor-related savings and must cut 13,000 jobs.
The Allied Pilots sued AMR on Tuesday, asking a court to
rule the airline cannot reject its labor contract because it has
technically expired. The sides have been negotiating a new deal
since the current one ran out in 2008, according to the lawsuit.
The Allied Pilots say laws require AMR to respect the terms of
its current contract until a new one is reached.
(Reporting By Nick Brown; editing by Andre Grenon)